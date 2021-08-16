Sandra Davis

Sandra Davis opens the door to receive her meal from the Capital City Activity Center. The home-delivered meals program is vital for the senior citizens in our community. (Photo submitted)

This week marks the delivery of 5 million meals to older Kentuckians across our state, since the start of the pandemic in March 2020. This total is 2.1 million more than the same timeframe before COVID.

Capital City Activity Center, Franklin County's Senior Center, along with senior centers across Kentucky, have made a drastic impact against hunger in our community's seniors, while offering supportive services during these unprecedented times. Together, senior centers are making a difference for the elderly population across our region.

