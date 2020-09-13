Gov. Andy Beshear reported 536 new coronavirus cases Sunday, bringing the total number of Kentucky cases to 56,945.
Eighty-seven of the newly reported cases were from children ages 18 and younger, of which 24 were children ages 5 and under. The youngest was a 1-month-old from Barren County.
“Our case numbers often dip during the weekend as not all labs are reporting,” the governor said. “We can expect higher counts during the week, but the real work we have is to get these numbers to begin really going down.”
Beshear also announced three new deaths Sunday, raising the total to 1,060 Kentuckians lost to the virus.
The deaths reported Sunday include a 96-year-old man from Fayette County; a 76-year-old woman from Taylor County; and a 58-year-old man from Warren County.
“These are three of our fellow Kentuckians we’ve lost, and it hurts just as much for their friends, their families and their communities as any that have come before or will be announced in the future,” Beshear added. “Light up your homes and businesses green tonight to let them know they are not alone in their grief.”
There have been at least 990,957 COVID-19 tests performed in Kentucky. The positivity rate currently stands at 4.14%. At least 10,905 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.
