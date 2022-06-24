The Capital City Museum & Historic Sites has received a $6,600 grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC).

The funding will be used to purchase signage for Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill.

The museum serves both the City of Frankfort and Franklin County by telling the story of the community. It also oversees the interpretation and tours of Leslie Morris Park at Fort Hill, a historic site and nature preserve.

Kentucky Colonels

The grant is one of 314 that HOKC has awarded to support non-profit organizations in Kentucky. The grants are made possible through donations from contributing Kentucky Colonels and in 2022 totaled $3.1 million.

“The year 2021, early 2022 was a challenging year and the Kentucky Colonels stepped up to the challenges. Through extremely generous individuals we were able to increase our regular grant impact for the Good Works Program by over $1 million, said HOKC Commanding General Gary Boschert.“This year we are awarding $3.1 million, the most money we have ever been able to spend on the program.

“In addition, the horrible storms that devastated Western Kentucky, Colonels stepped up and donated millions of dollars and we are able to grant $3.7 million for the long-term recovery of the region.”

