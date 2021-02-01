The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow at the Franklin County Regional Jail, and now includes one deputy jailer.

Jailer Jake Banta said Monday that 61 prisoners and one deputy have tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility. Very few, he said, have minor symptoms. Most of them are asymptomatic, and no one has been hospitalized.

As of Monday, Banta said there were 165 prisoners in the jail.

On Jan. 8, Banta said 27 prisoners and five deputies had tested positive, and they were still waiting on some test results.

“We will continue to follow CDC and our Health Dept. guidelines, along with reduced movements (and) cleaning even more,” Banta said in an email Monday. “We will continue to test on a regular basis.”

The first COVID-19 cases inside the facility were reported in January, just after the start of the new year. How it got into the jail remains a mystery.

“There is no way to tell how the virus was introduced,” Banta said Monday. 

Monday afternoon, the Franklin County Health Department reported 1,115 cases were confirmed in January alone, bringing the county’s total to 3,227 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 243 cases, or roughly 7.5%, are active, FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said. 

