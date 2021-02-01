The number of COVID-19 cases continues to grow at the Franklin County Regional Jail, and now includes one deputy jailer.
Jailer Jake Banta said Monday that 61 prisoners and one deputy have tested positive for the coronavirus at the facility. Very few, he said, have minor symptoms. Most of them are asymptomatic, and no one has been hospitalized.
As of Monday, Banta said there were 165 prisoners in the jail.
On Jan. 8, Banta said 27 prisoners and five deputies had tested positive, and they were still waiting on some test results.
“We will continue to follow CDC and our Health Dept. guidelines, along with reduced movements (and) cleaning even more,” Banta said in an email Monday. “We will continue to test on a regular basis.”
The first COVID-19 cases inside the facility were reported in January, just after the start of the new year. How it got into the jail remains a mystery.
“There is no way to tell how the virus was introduced,” Banta said Monday.
Monday afternoon, the Franklin County Health Department reported 1,115 cases were confirmed in January alone, bringing the county’s total to 3,227 since the pandemic began in March. Of those, 243 cases, or roughly 7.5%, are active, FCHD Director Judy Mattingly said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.