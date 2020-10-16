The COVID-19-related death of a 65-year-old Franklin County woman brings the total number of local residents lost to the virus to 16.
The Franklin County Health Department confirmed the death on Friday.
"Our condolences to the family who has lost their loved one to this virus," FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker said.
Six new cases were also reported. To date 775 Franklin Countians have been diagnosed with the coronarvirus and 701 have recovered.
There are 58 active cases in the community and 11 associated with schools. Three patients are hospitalized.
Gov. Andy Beshear said that with the addition of 1,319 cases of COVID-19 on Friday the total number of Kentuckians diagnosed with the virus rose to 85,506 since the pandemic began. There were 189 newly reported cases from children through age 18, of whim 36 were age 5 and under. The youngest was 7 days old.
“Our COVID report today adds to a tough week,” the governor said.
“We need to buckle down; we need to wear masks; we need to follow that rule of no gatherings above 10 people at our homes. We need to social distance and we shouldn’t play politics with this virus. It is real. It doesn’t matter if there’s an election a couple of weeks away.”
Four new deaths were also announced. Since the pandemic began 1,300 Kentuckians have died from reasons attributed to the virus.
The state's testing positivity rate was 4.70%.
Beshear also shared that he, his wife and their children, Will and Lila, are all still feeling great. They continue to test negative for COVID-19 and have been keeping a positive attitude about their quarantine, enjoying the extra time with one another and their dog, Winnie.
“We are going to continue quarantining, as asked by the Department for Public Health, because that’s what everybody else is asked to do in this same situation,” he added. “We want to set a good example.”
The member of the governor’s security detail who tested positive for COVID-19 is still experiencing mild symptoms, but doing well, Beshear said.
