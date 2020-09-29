Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams was in Frankfort Sunday for the dedication of the 67th Gold Star Families Memorial Monument which was placed on the Capitol grounds. The dedication was a part of the observance of Gold Star Mothers and Families Day.
The monument is part of a national effort started by Williams and his foundation to honor, recognize and serve Gold Star Families and the legacy their loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in the U.S. military.
Though 96-year-old Williams' energy and commitment to this mission is quite extraordinary, he is quick to point out, "This is not about me, it is about them."
The success of the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument initiative has been driven by countless volunteers, organizations, individuals and companies. One company in particular who has been committed to the mission of serving Nation's Gold Star Families is UPS.
"There are few things that we can do alone," Williams said. "It is only through the assistance of others that we are able to accomplish our mission. UPS is helping us serve our Gold Star Families."
To date, UPS has supported the Woody Williams Foundation by transporting 13 Gold Star Families Memorial Monuments to communities across the country. In doing so, UPS is doing more than simply moving some granite, they are sharing in a mission of service that will benefit so many.
"The death of a loved one serving in the military affects his or her entire family," UPS Airlines President Brendan Canavan said. "It's very important that the family's sacrifice is remembered, and UPS is honored to both help fund the monument at Kentucky's state capitol, and provide the transportation for it."
The Woody Williams Foundation is a charitable 501c3 nonprofit organization that pursues the vision of Medal of Honor recipient Hershel "Woody" Williams. Their mission is to honor, recognize and serve Gold Star Families and the legacy of their loved ones who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.
To learn more and to support this cause please visit: http://www.hwwmohf.org.
