Seven people have fully recovered from COVID-19 in Franklin County, according to Franklin County Health Department Director Judy Mattingly.

As of early Monday afternoon, eight cases of COVID-19 had been reported in Franklin County since the outbreak began.

Mattingly said the patient who is still showing symptoms is on track to recover soon.

