Shining brightly and changing colors, a rebuilt Star Over Frankfort is a 70-year holiday tradition. Located north of the Daniel Boone gravesite in Frankfort Cemetery, the current star is built to last. 

Frankfort Star 3

A photo negative from The State Journal in the 1950s. (Courtesy of Ronnie Lang)

With funding from Frankfort Knights of Columbus Council 1483, two Franklin County Career and Technical Center students, Colton Jones and Matthew Satterly, under the direction of Center welding instructor Randy Shewmaker, welded the new star from aluminum angle. Master electrician and Knight Joe Hoelkinger installed the lighting, which changes from white to red, blue and green.

Frankfort Star 2

Mike Penn and Ronnie Lang stand in front of the star just above the cliff face at Frankfort Cemetery in this 2020 State Journal file photo. Lang's father, Gerald, made the original one in 1953.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription