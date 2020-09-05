Gov. Andy Beshear announced 790 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.
“This Derby Day is very different for many reasons,” said Beshear. “Kentuckians are battling inequities, injustice and a global health pandemic brought on by COVID-19. For those who make your voice heard today, we are continuing to listen. For Kentuckians gathering today or over the holiday weekend, I ask you to please do so safely.”
Since the start of the pandemic, 52,464 Kentuckians have tested positive for the coronavirus. Ninety-eight of the newly reported cases were children age 18 and younger, with 12 age 5 and younger. The youngest is 3 months old.
“Now that the weekend is here, it is critical that Kentuckians take the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19,” Beshear said. “While our positivity rate is lower at 4.22%, we still have nearly 800 new cases. We need everyone to keep gatherings to less than 10 people, wash your hands frequently, social distance and wear a mask.”
The governor also reported six new deaths Saturday. The total number of Kentuckians whose deaths have been attributed to the virus is 993.
“Please light your homes and places of business up green tonight to show compassion for these Kentuckians and their families.”
The deaths reported Saturday include a 77-year-old man from Bell County; a 67-year-old man from Madison County; a 68-year-old woman from Marion County; a 72-year-old man from Nelson County; an 80-year-old man from Scott County; and a 59-year-old man from Todd County.
As of Saturday, at least 930,374 tests had been administered. The COVID-19 testing positive rate, based on a seven-day rolling average, taking into account total positive tests reported by laboratories divided by total tests reported by labs, stood at 4.22%. The number of Kentuckians who are known to have recovered was at least 10,613.
