The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation (KLEF) hosted its 7th Annual Drive 4 Sight Golf Scramble on Oct. 1 at Juniper Hill Golf Course, raising more than $18,400.

Lions golf tourney

Eighty-four golfers and over a dozen volunteers participated in this event including several members of the Frankfort Lions Club. The Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation is a state project governed by Lions Clubs throughout Kentucky. The funds raised will be used to support the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation's mission to provide vision services through education, detection, prevention, treatment and empowerment. Through collaborative partnerships, KLEF enables greater independence and increased quality of life for all Kentuckians while focusing on children and adults in financial need.

The event was presented by major sponsors including Florence Lions Club, Louisville Downtown Lions Club, Edward Jones Financial Advisor Joel Nierman, Old Kentucky Insurance, Lion George Lonneman and Bachman Volkswagen.

Each year the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation and Lions Club members and volunteers work together to provide thousands of free vision screenings to children and adults throughout the state, with the largest screening event being the Kentucky State Fair. In 2021, KLEF volunteers provided more than 1,700 free vision screenings to the public during the Kentucky State Fair.

For more information about KLEF or to learn more about Lions Clubs and how you can get involved, visit www.kylionseye.org.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription