FrankfortCon, a comic-con convention that brings together fans of multiple different genres and fandoms, will be back in town on July 16 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Capital Plaza Hotel.

The convention, which features more than 125 exhibitors, includes free parking. Kids under 11 accompanied by an adult can get in free and general admission is $20.

Carmine De Santo, promoter of the event, talked about his excitement for the guest lineup for July’s convention, where wrestling legend and hall of famer KoKo BWare and Dragon Ball Z voice actor Linda Young are just a couple among the many other guests that will be in attendance.

Frankfortcon logo

(Photo submitted)

“We like changing up the guest lineup, so I’m excited for the guests,” he said.

De Santo promotes many different comic-cons around the country which is how the conventions are able to find so many exhibitors.

“We’re a traveling show, so we’ve done many shows in the past and have some shows lined up in different cities. That’s why we get this number of vendors at our shows,” he explained.

This is the seventh FrankfortCon event.

“The transition is pretty unbelievable because of what we’ve went through for the community. The cosplay community has grown so much and people love dressing up and it’s been more family oriented than before. A lot of people didn’t think it was a family event and now it’s a perfect day for the whole family,” he stated.

De Santo added that the Frankfort community has been supportive of FrankfortCon.

“We’re getting a lot of community support as well, so we have a lot of local businesses supporting the events. That’s a good feeling,” De Santo said.

One of the event’s largest events, a Super Smash Bros. video game tournament, starts at 1 p.m. as well as another, the cosplay contest, which starts at 4 p.m.

To purchase tickets for FrankfortCon, visit www.frankfortcomiccon.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription