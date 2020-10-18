Gov. Andy Beshear announced 812 newly confirmed cases of coronavirus in the state Sunday, raising the total number of Kentuckains diagnosed with the virus to at 87,607.
One hundred and sixteen of the newly reported cases were from children up through age 18, of which 28 were 5 and under. The youngest was just 1 month old.
“Once again, we are seeing our case numbers growing instead of shrinking and we must do better,” Beshear said.
“All of the things that we want to do, like fully reengaging our economy and getting our children back to in-person instruction, is dependent on everyone taking this virus a lot more seriously. Mask up, maintain social distance, wash your hands frequently, keep gatherings to no more than 10 people and avoid traveling to virus hotspots. We can get where we need to be but only together as Team Kentucky.”
The governor also announced five more deaths on Sunday, bringing the death total to 1,317.
“As presented over the course of the past week, starting tomorrow, Kentucky will use COVID-19 PCR tests that are sent electronically to calculate the statewide test positivity rate,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “PCR tests are the most reliable test for finding active disease in those currently infected and more than 90% of all COVID-19 tests currently performed in Kentucky are PCR tests.”
Stack reiterated the four main benefits of using electronically reported PCR tests to calculate the positivity rate: automated collection of data, a more stable data stream, filtered for the past seven days and a quick turnaround on testing results.
“We are in a once-in-a-century global pandemic. Lives are continuing to be affected and lives are being lost to this virus,” explained Stack. “Each Kentuckian has to do their part to limit the spread: socially distance, wear masks and practice good hand hygiene.”
Due to limited reporting on Sundays, some information will be delayed until Monday.
