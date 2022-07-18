On Saturday, 9-8-8, the new national Suicide and Mental Health Lifeline was launched. The culmination of over a year of work at the local, state, and national levels, 9-8-8 will replace the old National Suicide Prevention Hotline 800 number and offers an extended range of services to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2020 suicide was the second-leading cause of death in people ages 10-34 in Kentucky, and mental health advocates hope that the ease of access offered by this new system will increase the effectiveness of intervention for those in distress. 

In a statement from the Capitol Rotunda, Gov. Andy Beshear said, “One of the things that defines us as Kentuckians is how we respond when people are in need, in their deepest, darkest moments.” 

"9-8-8 calls in Kentucky will be directly fielded by certified counselors and mental health workers in one of 13 crisis centers statewide, and according to Steve Shannon, Executive Director of the Kentucky Association of Regional Programs (KARP), “this will be staffed by Kentuckians, speaking to Kentuckians.”  

In a study published by the World Health Organization in March of this year there has been a 25% increase in the rates of depression and anxiety worldwide, and a Kaiser Family Foundation study found that the number of respondents who reported symptoms of anxiety or depression increased from 11% to 41% between January of 2019 and January of 2021.  

This new hotline system, which is accessible by phone, text or online chat options (through www.988.ky.gov), was developed thanks to a $1.1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services and $19.6 million from the state’s own Community Mental Health Services Block Grant program, the latter of which was allocated to the project during the last legislative session. 

“We want to thank the legislature for giving us the funding,” said Marcy Timmerman, Executive Director of Mental Health America–Kentucky, “but as we all know, there is always a need for more. I will continue to lobby for permanent funding, which we hope to see as a 70-cent per cellphone line surcharge; the same charge we see for 9-1-1 services.

“This is not just a number; it is a healthcare system. We want to reduce stigma and increase access.” 

Figures announced by representatives of the Kentucky Cabinet of Health and Family Services showed that in just the time since the new system was launched on Saturday, the program fielded 220 calls, a 30% increase in call volume from the same weekend in 2021. One center fielded eight calls, while another handled 79 calls in the course of two days. 

“We must increase acceptance,” said Kentucky Partnership for Families & Children Executive Director Carol Cecil. “Suicide is preventable, and this new hotline will be a miracle for so many families and our youth.

“It’s OK to NOT be OK.” 

All services provided by the new 9-8-8 hotline are free to the public, and will provide not only direct intervention, but will also strive to connect callers with local health care providers and counselors who can help them work through mental health crises. Advocates are hoping that these new protocols and direct intervention will help serve as a safety net to a growing number of Kentuckians.  

“This is a national number with a local response,” according to Shannon. “Don’t hesitate, don’t wait, call 9-8-8.” 

