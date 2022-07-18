On Saturday, 988, the new national Suicide and Mental Health Lifeline was launched. The culmination of over a year of work at the local, state, and national levels, 988 will replace the old National Suicide Prevention Hotline 800 number and offers an extended range of services to assist those experiencing a mental health crisis. 

According to the Centers for Disease Control, in 2020 suicide was the second-leading cause of death in people ages 10-34 in Kentucky, and mental health advocates hope that the ease of access offered by this new system will increase the effectiveness of intervention for those in distress. 

9-8-8 Graphic

