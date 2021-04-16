Similar to the 2020 event, the 9th annual Celebrity Waiters’ Dinner to benefit the Franklin County Humane Society will be conducted virtually from June 9-15.

“As was the case last year, an in-person event can’t be held this year, but we’re excited to once again offer an online auction that will have a variety of great items available for bid and ‘celebrity waiters’ you can support with tips or sponsorships,” explained Sam Marcus, humane society president.

Humane Society Logo.jpg

More details regarding the online auction, which is the humane society’s largest annual fundraiser, have yet to be determined, but FCHS is encouraging businesses and individuals to donate items for bidding.

“We greatly appreciated all the wonderful offerings that our friends donated last year and our goal is to have an auction that is even bigger and better this year,” Marcus said.

Those wishing to donate should contact Betsy Kennedy at cwdauction@gmail.com

The humane society is also raffling tickets for a chance to win a week at a Sanibel Island condo, a gift provided by an FCHS supporter.

There are only 200 tickets available. They are $20 each and are for sale at New Leash on Life, the humane society thrift shop, located at 415 W. Broadway St. Only cash and checks are accepted.

A winner will be drawn on June 15, the last day of the online auction.

