Cigarette butts, gum wrappers, plastic cutlery of all kinds, and even invasive plants...sounds like a recipe for a huge mess.

But that is exactly what volunteers from Franklin County Fiscal Court decided to tackle Thursday morning during this year's Main Street Clean Sweep, an event organized by Bluegrass Greensource.

Kennedy & Fry 2023

Deputy Judge-Executive Jack Kennedy, left, and Greg Fry pick up trash and pull invasive plants in front of the Franklin County Courthouse on Thursday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Downtown Litter

Cigarette butts strewn around the plant beds on St. Clair Street were just some of the trash volunteers picked up on Thursday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Hibbitts Family

Midway University student Leah Hibbits, left, and her mom, Leslie, grab their bags and gloves before setting out for the Main Street Clean Sweep. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Main Street Clean Sweep 2023

From left are Greg Fry, Bluegrass Greensource's Alex Smith, Katima Smith-Willis, Mitzi Geveden and Jack Kennedy. They were just a small part of the volunteer effort to clean up downtown Frankfort. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription