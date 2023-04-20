From left are Greg Fry, Bluegrass Greensource's Alex Smith, Katima Smith-Willis, Mitzi Geveden and Jack Kennedy. They were just a small part of the volunteer effort to clean up downtown Frankfort. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Cigarette butts, gum wrappers, plastic cutlery of all kinds, and even invasive plants...sounds like a recipe for a huge mess.
But that is exactly what volunteers from Franklin County Fiscal Court decided to tackle Thursday morning during this year's Main Street Clean Sweep, an event organized by Bluegrass Greensource.
Celebrating its' 10th year, the Main Street Clean Sweep is a litter collection initiative in honor of Earth Week, and is being held across 20 communities in central Kentucky. Upcoming events include clean ups in Midway, Versailles, Richmond and the group already held several cleanup events in Lexington and Georgetown.
"The main goal of this event is to clean up our communities, and also to give folks an opportunity who don't normally celebrate Earth Day a chance to come out and pick up some trash and help their community," Alex Smith, Outreach Coordinator for Bluegrass Greensource, explained.
"Folks sign in, we give them a bag, and they can get right to work."
Individuals and teams worked on a block-by-block basis, armed with bags, gloves and pickers for messier items. Once a block was done, teams dropped off their bags and let the coordinators know what they found.
Previous downtown cleanup events have yielded hundreds of pounds of garbage left on sidewalks, streets and even in some private yards.
Bluegrass Greensource's goal is "to provide environmental education, resources and outreach that inspires, equips and empowers Central Kentuckians with knowledge and tools to help ensure clean, healthy and enjoyable environments for future generations" within a 20-county area.
