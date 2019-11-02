Princesses, ninjas, ghouls and goblins took to the city and county streets Saturday night for trick-or-treat.
Postponed from Halloween on Thursday night due to rainy weather and chilly temperatures, children and kids at heart bounded through neighborhoods to collect goodies.
In Crestwood, many neighbors like Jason Rodgers, who was dressed as a ghost, and his daughter, Ember, who was a Ghostbuster, sat outside handing out treats to a steady stream of children clad in costume.
Down the street, Justin Tuttle, dressed as a giraffe, and his wife, Whitney Tuttle, an adventurer, wrangled their two children, Will, 7, who was dressed as a rhino, and Wrenlee, 4, who was an elephant.