Rep. Derrick Graham, center, poses with former students, from left, Natalie Wilkerson, Bobby Ripy, Penny Peavler, and Frankfort City Manager Laura Hagg at the dedication of the new Positivity Bench at Dolly Graham Park. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Rep. Derrick Graham holds a piece of the ribbon used to dedicate the bench at his mother's namesake park on Thursday. The Links, Inc. Frankfort/Lexington Chapter President Jacquelyn E. Lee, right, led the ribbon-cutting. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Thursday morning, representatives of the City of Frankfort, Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites, and The Links Inc. were joined by State Representative and Minority Floor Leader Derrick Graham, his wife, Mildred, and sister, Tonya McGaha to dedicate the new “Positivity Bench” at Dolly Graham Park & Fantasy Forest.
Rep. Graham, a retired Frankfort Independent Schools educator, is the son of the park’s namesake, who herself was a longtime educator and director of playground programming for the city parks.
The bench, which honors his mother’s memory was sponsored by the Frankfort/Lexington chapter of The Links, a nonprofit, volunteer service organization that has worked since 1946 to “enrich, sustain and ensure the culture and economic survival of African Americans and other people of African ancestry.”
According to The Links, the “Positivity Bench” project is designed to “encourage a positive environment of support, build an inclusive culture and be a safe space for people to talk about the issues affecting them.”
Chapter board member Mary Murray read a poem to honor the event, saying that “to have a friend, is to be a friend … a friend stands beside you with all their might,” reinforcing the group’s hope that the park will expand its service to the community to further efforts towards inclusion and positivity.
“I know she would’ve deeply appreciated this recognition, even if she might be a little bit embarrassed by this attention. She always put others ahead of herself, and the very fact that we are here now says so much about her life and her legacy," Graham added.
“My family and I are grateful that this park, and now this bench, lives on in her memory. I spent a lot of time here growing up. My grandparents lived on this land for over two decades,” he explained. “This place gave us so many positive memories, and today adds to it.”
Just before the formal ribbon cutting, Graham told the attendees, “I am confident that this bench will live up to The Links goal of making it a safe and positive location for people to talk and share their stories, successes, and struggles.”
