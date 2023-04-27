Thursday morning, representatives of the City of Frankfort, Frankfort Parks, Recreation & Historic Sites, and The Links Inc. were joined by State Representative and Minority Floor Leader Derrick Graham, his wife, Mildred, and sister, Tonya McGaha to dedicate the new “Positivity Bench” at Dolly Graham Park & Fantasy Forest.

Rep. Graham, a retired Frankfort Independent Schools educator, is the son of the park’s namesake, who herself was a longtime educator and director of playground programming for the city parks.  

Graham and the Bench

Rep. Derrick Graham speaks at the Positivity Bench ribbon cutting at Dolly Graham Park Thursday. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Derrick Graham Positivity Bench Ribbon Cutting

Rep. Derrick Graham holds a piece of the ribbon used to dedicate the bench at his mother's namesake park on Thursday. The Links, Inc. Frankfort/Lexington Chapter President Jacquelyn E. Lee, right, led the ribbon-cutting. (Anna Latek | State Journal)
Graham with Former Students

Rep. Derrick Graham, center, poses with former students, from left, Natalie Wilkerson, Bobby Ripy, Penny Peavler, and Frankfort City Manager Laura Hagg at the dedication of the new Positivity Bench at Dolly Graham Park. (Anna Latek | State Journal)

