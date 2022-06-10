The Franklin County High School Class of 2012 is getting ready for its 10-year reunion, and Ashli Mayes and McKenzi Lewis were busy planning it.

“We were all getting excited,” Mayes said Thursday. “We were talking, and McKenzi was trying to find food trucks for the reunion. We talked about having our teacher Judy Flynn come so she could be dancing with us.

“McKenzi wished me a happy birthday, and that’s the last time I talked to her.”

Lewis, 28, died suddenly Monday after a short illness, and on Thursday family and friends gathered at the FCHS football field, Benny Watkins Field, to remember and celebrate Lewis and her life.

Jackson Lewis writes a message to his sister McKenzi prior to a balloon release in McKenzi Lewis' honor Thursday at Benny Watkins Field.

The brief ceremony included a song sung by Lewis’ childhood friend Sarah Neal and words from Gill Finley and Jon Sutphin. Lewis’ mother, Lynn Strasburger Lewis, and her brother Jackson also spoke briefly to the crowd, and at the conclusion blue and gold balloons were released from the center of the field to the cheer, “once a Flyer, always a Flyer.”

Mayes planned the event in two days.

“I didn’t want to do it sooner because people might not have had time to get here,” she said. “It’s so good to see so many people here. It’s amazing.”

The crowd began gathering at 6 p.m., picking up balloons and writing messages to McKenzi on them. Donations were collected for the family.

McKenzi Lewis was remembered by family and friends Thursday evening at Benny Watkins Field.

During her time at FCHS, Lewis served as a manager for the football team, and both her brothers, Jackson and Jamisen, played football for the Flyers. Their father is Jack Lewis.

“Growing up it was always ‘Bubby did this’ or ‘Bubby did that,’” Mayes said. “She was so proud of her brothers.

“Our senior year, this was our place, and I knew this was where we should have the sendoff, Benny Watkins Field.”

Sutphin, executive minister at Capital City Christian Church, thanked the crowd on behalf of Lewis’ family.

“Because you being here lets them know that the life that was lived by McKenzi was a special one, and it was, wasn’t it?,” Sutphin said. “And your presence here lets them know that she will not be forgotten, and she will not, will she?

“Yes, it’s a life that has come and gone much sooner than any of us would have liked, but still it’s a life worth celebrating.”

Lynn Lewis also thanked those in attendance.

“I was not intending on doing this at all, but then I thought, you know what would my girl want me to do,” she said. “I want to say I’m so humbled, and we’re so honored and so grateful to you for being here. You have no idea what that does for me.

“Her aunt said the other day there are two kinds of people. There’s the person who walks in the room and says ‘here I am,’ and there’s the person who walks in and says ‘there you are,’ and she said McKenzi was both.

“She loved everybody, she loved unconditionally. She loved life, and I’m so honored that I got to be her mom.”

Ashli Mayes speaks to the crowd at Benny Watkins Field Thursday prior to releasing balloons in memory and celebration of McKenzi Lewis.

Those at the event included family, friends, classmates and teachers.

“You can see this is like a family,” Mayes said. “I’m seeing so many old classmates. I just wish she could be here.”

