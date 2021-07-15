It was a week ago that Leroy Spaulding celebrated his 99th birthday, and for those who want know how to live a long life, he has a one-word answer.
Work.
It’s something Spaulding has done nearly his entire life. He’s a veteran of two wars — World War II and the Korean War — and he worked for nearly 58 years as a civilian.
Spaulding was born in Louisville on July 9, 1922, and moved to Frankfort in 1935. He was attending high school at Good Shepherd when President Franklin Roosevelt said all eligible males had to serve one year in the military.
“I had a friend in high school and we were like brothers,” Spaulding said. “We were real close. We talked it over and said why don’t we go ahead and get our military year over with and then come back and finish high school.
“I went to World War II. I never got to finish high school.”
Spaulding volunteered for combat overseas with the Army in 1943 and served in combat for 555 days.
“My first combat was on my 21st birthday,” he said. “We were about to hit a beach, and I told the guys on the landing craft this was a heck of a way to be spending my 21st birthday. I’ll find out if I’m a man or not.”
Spaulding served in Sicily, Italy, France and Germany.
“The Vatican was off limits during World War II,” he said, “but I got on top of a building at the Vatican.”
Spaulding earned a Purple Heart after being wounded during a time German pilots were bombing hospitals.
“They dropped a bomb on us,” he said. “Six got hit. Two were killed outright and four were injured.”
Spaulding suffered a flesh wound on his ankle, and the medic who worked on him was Courtland Joyce from Frankfort.
“I asked him, ‘what are you doing here,’” Spaulding said, “and he said, ‘the same damn reason you’re here.’”
Spaulding was offered a chance by a doctor to stay at the hospital but declined.
“I said ‘no thanks, I’m safer on the frontline,’” he said.
Spaulding was part of the troops that liberated the Dachau concentration camp.
“They were nothing but skin and bones,” he said of the survivors. “They were glad to see us. We shot their guards.”
Munich was the next stop for Spaulding.
“That’s as far as we went,” he said. “We were on our way to get Hitler, but he had committed suicide the day before in Berlin.”
After leaving the Army, Spaulding returned to Frankfort and spent 40½ years working at Ancient Age Distillery, where he was the fire chief of the distillery’s fire department.
That wasn’t the end of his work career.
He worked for 30 funeral homes in the area as a limousine driver for 17 years.
“I had to retire,” Spaulding said. “My eyesight was getting blurry, and I didn’t want to be driving the limousine and be in an accident and hurt the family. It was best for all of us.”
Spaulding, who earned a pilot’s license after returning to Frankfort, also served in the Air Force during the Korean War.
“Some guys and I talked about going to Fort Knox and signing up for the Air Force,” he said. “When we did, I ended up being in the Korean War. I didn’t go to Korea; I went to Puerto Rico to an Air Force base.”
Spaulding, one of six children, has one brother who recently turned 90 and another who is about to turn 88.
He has three grown children, four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. He and his wife, Judy, will celebrate their 43rd anniversary in September.
Spaulding was instrumental in getting the Purple Heart Memorial erected at Juniper Hill Park, as well as having the Interstate 64 corridor from Ashland to Louisville named the Purple Heart Trail and a Purple Heart license plate available to anyone who has earned a Purple Heart.
In 2014, Spaulding was inducted into the Kentucky Veterans Hall of Fame.
After 99 years, he knows the secret to a long life.
“Just work,” Spaulding said.
