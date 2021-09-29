The second stay-at-home version of A Night in Margaritaville is planned as an online event at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 15.

Proceeds from the virtual event, which will feature an online silent auction, entertainment and presentations, benefit Simon House and will help provide shelter and services to members of the community.

Virginia House is serving as honorary chair for A Night in Margaritaville.

Items for the online silent auction will be available to view for seven days prior to the event. 

For more information, visit http://www.simonhouseky.org

