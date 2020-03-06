What happens when you take a former Catholic school and add a collective of local makers who want to give up-and-coming artists a platform to showcase their art?
You get the new Frankfort Arts Alliance's new art exhibit series at the old Good Shepherd School on Wapping Street in downtown Frankfort.
“This project was born of the fact that there is nowhere a local artist can grow and engage with the community,” said Toby Penney, co-founder of the Frankfort Arts Alliance and Otrera Arts, a 501(c)(3) organization that is co-sponsoring this new series. “There are lots of professional artists in Frankfort, but there hasn't been a place for artists new to the world to get feedback and learn from a gallery show.”
The ultimate goal of this series, and of the FAA, is to allow the community to learn directly what is going on in the world of local arts.
The first show in this new series will feature Jacqueline Keough's colorful wildlife portraits and is running Thursday through March 29. An artist's reception will take place on Sunday, March 15, from 2-4 p.m. at the gallery space, Suite 301 at 316 Wapping St.
“So many artists are busy leading their own lives, and don't really get the opportunity to connect with other makers," Penney said. "The Arts Alliance has allowed many of us to be able to collaborate, and be active and involved not just with our own projects, but in being able to support each other, too.
“A lot of folks don't have a network of support with their family or friends, so our group gives artists a stronger base and more validity. So many times, artists can struggle to have a chance to share their work, and ultimately it can be very exhausting and defeating. By offering artists of all levels a chance to showcase their work in a supportive and collaborative environment, it will engage the whole community in the arts.”
Frankfort Arts Alliance will also be hosting two open studio events this year, the first of which will be taking place on Saturday, April 25, at Silo Ridge Makers Market on Saint Clair. The spring studio event will feature more than 30 local artists and craftspeople in a variety of disciplines. The second open studio event will take place in November.
Penney hopes to see the new art exhibit program grow to include other disciplines — sculpture, mixed media, textiles and even audio/visual and sound installations.
“We are certainly looking for a permanent home for our group,” she said. “However, right now we have the flexibility as far as space to be open to a wide variety of disciplines until we have a permanent home.”
The Arts Alliance is also in charge of a mentorship program, in which local students can work one-on-one with local artisans in their chosen discipline, as well as a monthly “arts chat” at Penney's studio at the old Good Shepherd School, just steps from the space used for the art exhibit.
“It's an opportunity for artists to get together and talk, discuss ideas and projects, and maybe even vent,” she added. “It helps us build a real connection, and allows us to work on building relationships with other arts organizations, which is one of our major goals.”
Along with Otrera Arts, Penney hopes to be able to attract artists to Frankfort from around the region, and around the world, "bringing the greater world of art to our doorstep.”
“The goal of the Frankfort Arts Alliance comes down to our local artists being able to collaborate, be active and be involved.”
Any artist wanting to apply for an exhibit can email Penney at OtreraArts@mail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.