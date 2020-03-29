Debra Graner has heard what people say about those who have hepatitis C.
Diagnosed with the disease in 1999, she is now an advocate for screening and testing for the disease that affects the liver.
Graner was working with a group outside a Walmart one day to raise people’s awareness of the disease.
“People were walking by, and I asked if they’d been tested for hep C,” Graner said. “They said, ‘I don’t have any symptoms’ or ‘I haven’t done drugs,’ and they kept walking.”
It’s those misconceptions Graner would like to change.
She was diagnosed with hepatitis C when she donated blood in 1999. Tests of her blood showed elevated liver enzymes, and that led to her being tested for hep C.
Graner, 69, a lifelong health care worker, doesn’t know how she contracted the disease.
“There’s no way to know how you get this,” she said. “In 1984 I had a blood transfusion when I had surgery, and in 1987, with the AIDS epidemic, the testing of blood that was donated was better.”
The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force, an independent, volunteer panel of national experts in disease prevention and evidence-based medicine, recommends everyone ages 18-79 be tested for hep C.
There are vaccines for hepatitis A and hepatitis B, but there isn’t one for hep C. If left untreated, it can lead to conditions such as cirrhosis and liver cancer.
Graner, who had no symptoms prior to being diagnosed, says she’s been cured for three years.
“I didn’t get treatment,” she said about the time right after her diagnosis.
“I wasn’t eligible under my insurance. I would have had to take drugs that were caustic, like chemotherapy, and had a low success rate. I’m really glad I never got treatment because it probably wouldn’t have been effective anyway.
“When I finally got on Medicare I went up to U of L (the University of Louisville). They said come in, get treated and go home. It was eight weeks, three pills a day, and I had no side effects. My bloodwork since then has been clean.
“I don’t feel a lot different, but I’ve gotten a whole lot older,” she said with a laugh.
A native of Pennsylvania, Graner moved to Frankfort in 2008 with her husband, Fred Mozenter.
She’s also been an advocate for voter rights. Convicted of arson after burning down a house in 2011 while drunk, Graner lost her right to vote until it was restored by executive order by Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear.
“I got into advocacy mode,” Graner said. “I’ve spent considerable time for a 69-year-old at the Capitol advocating for voter rights. I call myself Frankfort’s favorite felon.
“I think depression was part of that. I didn’t feel well, and hep C can contribute to that.”
Graner has put all that in the past.
“I made a mistake, I paid for it, and there’s something positive I can do now,” she said.
