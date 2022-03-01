The Sara Mullikin Porter Memorial Scholarship is now available for undergraduate women who are continuing their education.

Sponsored by the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Bluegrass Central Branch of Kentucky, this needs-based scholarship provides up to $2,000 to assist a Kentucky woman.

A teacher for 29 years, Sara Mullikin Porter was a strong advocate for education and played a major role in establishing the Bluegrass Central Branch.

Scholarship selection is based on financial need, academic promise, clarity of goals, and future potential. A woman is eligible to apply if she resides in the state of Kentucky, is enrolled in an accredited institution as a full-time or part-time undergraduate student in an associate or baccalaureate degree program, including online programs, has completed at least 12 hours, or equivalent, toward the intended degree, and has been out of school for at least two consecutive years during her adult life.

All application components are due by May 15 for the fall 2022 semester.

For additional information or to request a link to the scholarship application, email Sharon Marcum: marcum3@aol.com

