Members of American Association of University Women (AAUW) Bluegrass Central has planned its annual Meet-N-Greet.
 
The event is from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27 at Woodford County Library, 115 N. Main St., Versailles.
 
AAUW engages with a diverse group of members and organizations to explore common interests affecting our community. The Bluegrass Central Branch has members from Anderson, Fayette, Franklin, Jessamine, Madison, Mercer, Scott and Woodford counties, and even a long-distance member from New Zealand.
 
Come meet us and learn about the issues that affect equity for women and girls in our ever-changing world.
 

