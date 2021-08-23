A Frankfort resident has been appointed to the Capital Planning Advisory Board.

Gov. Andy Beshear named Pat Abell to the board. Abell is retired and replaces John Hodgson, whose term expired.

Abell's term expires March 30, 2025.

