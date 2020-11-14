One vehicle rolled up to the Kentucky Capitol Saturday morning with Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA” blasting from its stereo.

American and Trump flags flew side by side as about 200 people gathered for a “Stop the Steal” rally to protest the results of the presidential election, in which Joe Biden was projected as the winner against President Donald Trump.

Trump himself has maintained there is widespread fraud in the election, and that theme was throughout Saturday’s rally from a half-dozen speakers.

“This is a hostile takeoveror our nation,” Capital chaplain Lee Watts said. “We can not permit that. We are Americans and we do not accept this. Donald Trump won the election and I think (former governor) Matt Bevin did too.”

Organizer Vincent Palazzo said Saturday’s rally was the second, following one the previous Saturday. Another is being planned for next Saturday as well.

“Like so many people said, we are not a minority,” Palazzo said. “The media is silent about the majority. Anyone with a brain can see the masses support Trump and that they’re trying to steal the election.”

Trump and others have challenged the results of this year’s election which, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, has relied heavily on mail-in voting.

“We know Trump did win … but the media is hiding it from us,” said speaker Michael Wolf. 

Others are questioning the legitimacy of the election, though election officials across the nation have said there is no evidence of election fraud.

“What happens when Americans do not trust their election?” speaker Brenton Craig said. “I fear what may happen next. These are enemies in our own nation. It is time for the silent majority to no longer be silent.”

Crittenden Mayor Kay Patten took the microphone briefly as well.

“I stand for Trump, I stand for America, I stand for you having the rights of the Second Amendment,” Patten said. “We has Christians, Americans, should stand together because if we don’t, we’re going to lose. God is on control no matter what happens.”

Members of the crowd came from Louisville, London, Covington, Georgetown and other communities around the state.

“We got a few waves and a couple honks,” Georgetown resident Elanor Griffin said of her drive to Frankfort Saturday morning. "I don’t think I got any fingers.”

