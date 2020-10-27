The 25th annual Thanksgiving Walk of Awareness for the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter will be a virtual walk this year because of COVID-19.
With a virtual walk, participants may walk the route distance, about 2.2 miles, on exercise equipment, in their neighborhood or a location of their choosing.
Registration is now open for the walk at http://www.accesssoupkitchen.com/home.html or https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/AnnualThanksgivingWALKofAwarenessForACCESSSoupKitchen.
The registration fee is $20, and registration ends Nov. 25 at 10:30 p.m.
People may take photos of their walks and email them to admin@accesssoupkitchen.com. Submission of walk photos is permission to post on the ACCESS website and/or Facebook page.
The annual walk is the largest annual fundraiser for ACCESS and helps fund food, supplies and shelter throughout the year for those in need.
Walkers get a T-shirt with registration received on or before Monday, Nov. 9. Registrations received or made online after Nov. 9 are not guaranteed a T-shirt.
T-shirts will be available for pick-up on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, from 5-7 p.m. both days, at First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St.
Those who register for the walk may walk the actual route at their convenience or on Thanksgiving Day with the understanding there will be no organized event on Thanksgiving Day.
The route begins at First United Methodist Church, moves to the Capitol building and back down Capitol Avenue to 311 W. 2nd St., the ACCESS facility.
For more information, call ACCESS at 502-223-5170 or send an email to admin@accesssoupkitchen.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.