ACCESS race logo

The 25th annual Thanksgiving Walk of Awareness for the ACCESS Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter will be a virtual walk this year because of COVID-19.

With a virtual walk, participants may walk the route distance, about 2.2 miles, on exercise equipment, in their neighborhood or a location of their choosing.

Registration is now open for the walk at http://www.accesssoupkitchen.com/home.html or https://runsignup.com/Race/KY/Frankfort/AnnualThanksgivingWALKofAwarenessForACCESSSoupKitchen.

The registration fee is $20, and registration ends Nov. 25 at 10:30 p.m.

People may take photos of their walks and email them to admin@accesssoupkitchen.com. Submission of walk photos is permission to post on the ACCESS website and/or Facebook page.

The annual walk is the largest annual fundraiser for ACCESS and helps fund food, supplies and shelter throughout the year for those in need.

Walkers get a T-shirt with registration received on or before Monday, Nov. 9. Registrations received or made online after Nov. 9 are not guaranteed a T-shirt.

T-shirts will be available for pick-up on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25, from 5-7 p.m. both days, at First United Methodist Church, 211 Washington St.

Those who register for the walk may walk the actual route at their convenience or on Thanksgiving Day with the understanding there will be no organized event on Thanksgiving Day.

The route begins at First United Methodist Church, moves to the Capitol building and back down Capitol Avenue to 311 W. 2nd St., the ACCESS facility.

For more information, call ACCESS at 502-223-5170 or send an email to admin@accesssoupkitchen.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription