Dedicated to the memory of late ACCESS shelter director James C. Barnett, this year’s Walk of Awareness brought together Frankfort/Franklin County residents from all walks of life to support the efforts of the longtime men's shelter and soup kitchen. This was the 27th year for the event. 

The walk, which was on a two-year in-person hiatus during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, returned this year with several hundred walkers braving chilly temperatures on Thanksgiving morning.The Walk of Awareness is the shelter’s largest annual fundraising event. 

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription