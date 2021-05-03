050221127 at 60 accident

Traffic was down to one lane in each direction at the intersection of U.S. 60 and U.S. 127 Monday afternoon following an injury motor vehicle accident. (Chanda Veno | State Journal)

Traffic is down to one lane in each direction after an injury motor vehicle accident at the intersection of the West Plaza Connector and Louisville Road (U.S. 127 and U.S. 60).

Motorists should expect significant delays for the next 1-2 hours as Kentucky State Police accident reconstructionists are on scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

This developing story will be updated.

