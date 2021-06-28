One.

The Franklin County Health Department is reporting one active COVID-19 case currently.

COVID update 062821

To date, 4,111 Franklin Countians have ever been diagnosed with the coronavirus. Of that number, 4,049 have recovered and 61 have died.

Two hundred thirty-three county patients have ever been hospitalized and 41 were treated in the intensive care unit.

FCHD has administered a total of 12,693 COVID vaccines — including 4,807 Moderna first doses; 4,721 Moderna second doses; 2,659 Johnson & Johnson single-doses; 323 Pfizer first doses; and 285 Pfizer second doses.

Woodford County has had 64.70% of its residents receive one dose, and for Franklin County it’s 63.82%.

The Franklin County Health Department currently doesn’t have any upcoming COVID vaccine clinics scheduled in the community, but FCHD does offer all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — at its clinic.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment for a COVID vaccine or for COVID testing should call the health department at 502-564-7647.

