Active cases of COVID-19 have dropped by nearly 100 from Thursday to Monday, according to the Franklin County Health Department.
FCHD reported 205 active cases of the virus in the county Monday, down 96 from the 301 active cases that were reported Thursday.
During that same time frame, the health department announced an additional 66 confirmed cases of COVID, bringing Franklin County’s total to 6,441 since the pandemic began in March 2020.
A total of 6,166 county residents have recovered from COVID.
Free drive-thru COVID testing is available daily at the health department’s Public Health Center on the East-West Connector.
Testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday is from 7-9 a.m. and is open to anyone in the community. No pre-registration is required.
Testing on Tuesday and Thursday is from 3-6 p.m. and is available to Franklin County Schools K-12 staff, students and their families. Pre-registration is required and can be completed at fchd.org/MAKOtest.
“You can help slow the spread of COVID-19 in Franklin County by getting vaccinated,” said FCHD Deputy Director Brittany Parker, who added the county is tied for first place in the percent of residents in Kentucky vaccinated. “Being fully vaccinated makes you less likely to catch COVID-19, and if you do end up getting it, it makes you far less likely to have severe symptoms requiring hospitalization.”
Parker said vaccinated and unvaccinated people can slow the spread of COVID by wearing a face covering in crowded public areas, avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID symptoms, covering coughs and sneezes, avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
The county’s COVID current incidence rate on Monday was 45.4, down from 56 Thursday.
The rate is the average daily cases per 100,000 population and is based on the previous seven days.
