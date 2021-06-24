062521.COVIDGraphic.png

The Franklin County Health Department reported that the number of active cases of COVID-19 in the county has dropped from 26 on Monday to nine on Thursday.

FCHD said the county has had three new confirmed cases of COVID-19 since its last report on Monday, bringing the county’s total to 4,107 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

Franklin County continues to trail Woodford County, but just barely, in the percentage of residents who have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine.

Woodford County has had 64.19% of its residents receive one dose, and for Franklin County it’s 63.51%. Fayette County is third at 61.40%.

The Franklin County Health Department currently doesn’t have any upcoming COVID vaccine clinics scheduled in the community, but FCHD does offer all three vaccines — Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson — at its clinic.

Those interested in scheduling an appointment for a COVID vaccine or for COVID testing should call the health department at 502-564-7647.

