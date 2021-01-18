Actor Will Chase, a Frankfort native, can thank “The Tiger King” for helping him discover his latest passion.
The Tony Award nominee — who has starred in numerous Broadway shows and television series, including a stint as country music star Luke Wheeler on “Nashville” — had been thinking about directing for a while but hadn’t put any real effort into it.
Then, when the coronavirus quarantine began, he and partner, Ingrid Michaelson, a musician, decided to shoot a parody video of “The Tiger King” at their Los Angeles home.
“I had set up all the shots and had a really great time doing prep, filming and editing it,” Chase told The State Journal.
That experience propelled him to learn more about the mechanics of production and the psychology of visual language.
“I basically gave myself film school every day for four months,” he added, crediting mentors Don Scardino and Eric Stoltz, both directors, and other industry friends who said he should write and direct a short film.
“I think they all wanted me to go through the process of having to create and produce something from start to finish to see what that was like,” the Western Hills graduate explained.
With his recently released short film, “Dagger,” Chase can now add writer, director and producer to his lengthy acting resume.
He also stars as Tom, a man at the end of his rope, in the roughly 24-minute film, which ponders William Shakespeare’s famous question “To be or not to be?” Jack Davenport plays the bard who spends the day convincing Tom that the answer may be “To be.”
“I had been toying with the ‘Hamlet’ monologue (and reciting it) for the past 25 years or so,” Chase said. “I thought ‘what would Shakespeare do if he heard this guy reciting it for real, as if he were contemplating the worst.
“Then the story all flooded out of me and I went from there. Very long story fairly short — it all started as an exercise and ended up becoming a piece I poured myself into and am really proud of.”
At one point in the film, while sitting in bed, Tom puts both of his arms behind his head revealing a tattoo on each inner bicep. Both tattoos, “Betty” on the right — a nod to Chase’s mother — and “Kentucky” on the left — a reminder of his roots — are real, according to Chase.
“I’ve had them for a few years now. I think Mom didn’t much care for my first few tattoos, but when I got ‘Betty’ I think she started to like them a bit more.”
Though it pokes fun at Shakespeare, “Dagger” is also inspirational — especially for those struggling during these times.
“I think the deeper issues are that even in our bleakest moments we can get through the tough stuff, even devastating stuff, possible with a nudge and help from someone else,” Chase added.
“But also that tomorrow is a new day and that cuts both ways. Tomorrow offers a new beginning, a reset, sure. But it doesn’t mean tomorrow will just be easy breezy, as well.”
For Chase, the coronavirus quarantine and civil unrest and injustices of the past year have been “surreal,” but working on the film — a four-month endeavor from start to finish — helped provide an escape.
“The movie and Ingrid really kept me grounded,” he said in an interview with the newspaper on Friday. “I had to keep following the premise of my own movie — just get through the day.”
The project also gave him a newfound appreciation for those who’ve worked behind the scenes on the TV and film sets he has performed on over the past few decades.
“That’s all the way from the production office people to electricians to wardrobe and makeup to the directors of photography, directors and producers, (I am) truly in awe of them, having had to do it all myself, even on such a small project,” he said.
Chase was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Featured Actor in a Musical in 2013 for his role as John Jasper/Mr. Clive Paget in the Broadway revival of “The Mystery of Edwin Drood.”
He guest starred as Michael Swift in NBC’s “Smash” and has appeared in several television series, including the recurring role of Pat Mahoney on “Rescue Me.”
Chase is currently filming a new television show “a few states over.” However, he is not at liberty to discuss the details just yet.
And while he doesn’t have plans to visit Frankfort anytime soon he said he might drive over to see his folks, Jerald and Betty Chase, once it’s safe.
