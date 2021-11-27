Secretary of State Michael Adams has announced that more voters were removed from Kentucky’s rolls than were added in October, as his campaign promise to clean up voter rolls has continued.
November marked the sixth month this year that more voters were removed from Kentucky’s voter rolls than were added. In October, 6,968 new voters registered, and 7,146 were removed: 5,908 deceased voters, 873 felony convicts, 314 who moved out of state, 26 who voluntarily de-registered, 24 who were adjudged incompetent, and 1 duplicate registration.
“Ensuring election integrity is a daily process,” Adams said. “Through vigilance and diligence, we are cleaning up the mess I inherited when I was sworn in last year.”
Adams repeated that pledge during testimony before a legislative committee shortly after winning the November 2019 general election.
“We have both a federal law and state law that requires this, but we have not done so for the past decade,” he told the Interim Joint State Government Committee on November 21, 2019. “We have a federal court order from Judge Tatenhove here in Frankfort to clean up the voter rolls.”
A 2017 Kentucky Today story reported that the state had significant issues with the accuracy of its voter rolls, a decade after the U.S. Department of Justice warned that many counties in the state had more registered voters than people of voting age.
A review of records at that time found that 38 of Kentucky’s 120 counties had more people registered to vote than they had residents of legal voting age, according to U.S. Census Bureau population estimates.
Democratic registrants now make up 46% of the electorate, with 1,637,006 registered voters. Democratic registration dropped by 3,225, a 0.20% decrease. Republican registrants currently total 1,582,317, or 44.4% of voters. Republicans saw an increase of 2,117 voters, or 0.13%. In addition, 9.5% of voters, or 338,217, are listed under other affiliations, which saw an increase of 930 voters, or 0.28%.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.