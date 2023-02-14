Secretary of State Michael Adams and Sen. Julie Raque Adams, R-Louisville, announced the introduction of legislation known as the Safe at Home Act, aimed at protecting victims of domestic violence, human trafficking and other sexual offense.
The bill is designed to bolster the current Secretary of State’s Address Confidentiality Program by allowing victims of domestic violence to participate in the program without a protective order, and to mask their addresses on all publicly available government records, going beyond more than just the voter rolls, which is a protection that has been available for 10 years.
During a Capitol press conference on Monday, Adams explained why the measure is needed.
“Kentucky has one of the highest rates, and in some surveys the highest rate of domestic violence in the nation,” he said. “What’s even worse, is that government makes an unnecessary publication of individual’s physical address. When a victim leaves and decides to find a safe place, often the abuser is able to find her through easily accessible and free public records.”
Raque Adams said she is pleased to sponsor the legislation, known as Senate Bill 79.
“It’s an honor to work on behalf of the many men and women who have fallen prey to domestic violence, stalking, and human trafficking,” she said. “So, I feel it is a privilege to bring the ‘Safe at Home’ legislation and to stand here today with others who are committed to the same goal. We need to ensure that those who perpetrate such violence and callousness are never able to continue their reign of terror.”
Angela Yannelli, CEO of the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence told the gathering, “Today’s world of technology, internet searches, and the wealth of personal information stored in public records databases can make it that much more difficult, sometimes even impossible, for a survivor to keep their location private. Not all survivors need to do so. But for those survivors who live in daily fear that their ex-partner will somehow find them, Senate Bill 79, and the Safe at Home Program, will provide a valuable tool to helping them stay safe.”
Adams said only around 50 people have signed up for protection under the current program, and hopes expanding it beyond the voter rolls will encourage more participation among victims. The program is funded by a fee paid by those convicted of domestic violence related crimes, so it is self-supporting.
Raque Adams added she has been assured by the chairman of the Veterans, Military Affairs and Public Protection Committee that it will be heard by that panel.
