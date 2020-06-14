Salato Wildlife Education Center opened to the public on June 8 with some limitations.
In an effort to provide the safest environment for all visitors and staff, this initial reopening is Phase 1.
Phase 1 is expected to remain in place until July 6. Additional details on Phase 2 will be provided at a later date.
The following regulations are in place for Phase 1:
• Admission will be free. Phase 2 will incorporate online ticketing.
• Salato is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.
• It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask (as recommended by the CDC) while on the premises. Please refer to the CDC guidelines on face coverings. All employees will be wearing masks covering the mouth and nose.
• Water fountains will be closed.
• Restrooms are open and high touch areas are being cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.
• The main interactive indoor exhibit area will be closed.
• Public programs and events will not take place during Phase 1.
• A one direction traffic flow is established throughout the facility.
• Please practice social distancing while visiting the center.
• Hand sanitizer stations are located around the center.
For up-to-date information, follow Salato Wildlife Education Center on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.