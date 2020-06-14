Salato Wildlife Education Center opened to the public on June 8 with some limitations.

In an effort to provide the safest environment for all visitors and staff, this initial reopening is Phase 1.

Phase 1 is expected to remain in place until July 6. Additional details on Phase 2 will be provided at a later date.

The following regulations are in place for Phase 1:

• Admission will be free. Phase 2 will incorporate online ticketing.

• Salato is open 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Tuesday-Saturday.

• It is recommended that all visitors wear a mask (as recommended by the CDC) while on the premises. Please refer to the CDC guidelines on face coverings. All employees will be wearing masks covering the mouth and nose.

• Water fountains will be closed.

• Restrooms are open and high touch areas are being cleaned and disinfected multiple times a day.

• The main interactive indoor exhibit area will be closed.

• Public programs and events will not take place during Phase 1.

• A one direction traffic flow is established throughout the facility.

• Please practice social distancing while visiting the center.

• Hand sanitizer stations are located around the center.

