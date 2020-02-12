The Frankfort Anti-Racism Advocates and Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort will have a five-week program to discuss the podcast "Seeing White." 

The discussions will be held on Tuesdays from Feb. 18 to March 17, starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting for an hour. The groups invite the public to listen to three episodes of the podcast and one episode will be considered for each discussion, according to a flyer. For more information, contact frankfortfara@gmail.com

Find the podcast at http://www.sceneonradio.org/seeing-white/. Transcripts are also available for those who would prefer to read. 

The dates and locations for the discussions are:

  • Feb. 18, Kentucky State University Alumni House
  • Feb. 25, KSU Alumni House
  • March 3, Paul Sawyier Public Library
  • March 10, KSU Alumni House
  • March 17, KSU Alumni House

