The Frankfort Anti-Racism Advocates and Focus on Race Relations: Frankfort will have a five-week program to discuss the podcast "Seeing White."
The discussions will be held on Tuesdays from Feb. 18 to March 17, starting at 6:30 p.m. and lasting for an hour. The groups invite the public to listen to three episodes of the podcast and one episode will be considered for each discussion, according to a flyer. For more information, contact frankfortfara@gmail.com.
Find the podcast at http://www.sceneonradio.org/seeing-white/. Transcripts are also available for those who would prefer to read.
The dates and locations for the discussions are:
- Feb. 18, Kentucky State University Alumni House
- Feb. 25, KSU Alumni House
- March 3, Paul Sawyier Public Library
- March 10, KSU Alumni House
- March 17, KSU Alumni House
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.