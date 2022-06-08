The City of Frankfort will host an African American Historic Context Public Presentation in the Paul Sawyier Public Library’s River Room at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.
The city received a certified local government grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council to develop a historic context report relating to its African American history and heritage, according to Vicki Birenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer.
The report included a reconnaissance survey of buildings, sites, objects, potential districts and cultural landscapes — essentially the man-made built environment — associated with that history, she said.
“The purpose is to assist with telling a more complete story of the significance of things in our midst and to help with the planning for their long-term preservation,” Birenberg told The State Journal, adding that this may include new designations to the National Register of Historic Places.
“It may also lead to updates to existing National Register nominations to include a more complete history, which helps to address the equity issues in past efforts to recognize the significance of the things that make up what we know to be Frankfort.”
Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, and City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge will give opening remarks at the event. Nashville-based consultants Carolyn Brackett of Cultural Heritage Works and Robbie Jones of Richard Grubb & Associates will then present the findings of their research and recommendations for its use.
In conjunction with Heritage Week, the city hosted a virtual event to discuss the project when it was still underway a few weeks ago.
“This is the final in-person event before the final publication is delivered,” Birenberg noted.
When publication is complete, the city will provide access to it via its website.
The event is funded in part with federal funds from the National Park Service, U.S. Dept. of Interior and administered by the Kentucky Heritage Council.
“I am very, very excited about this project, and we hope we will have a great turn out at the library,” she added.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
State-Journal.com’s comments forum is for civil, constructive dialogue about news topics in our community, state, nation and world. We emphasize “civil” at a time when Americans, in the words of the current president, need to “turn down the temperature” of political debates. The State Journal will do its part by more carefully policing this forum. Here are some rules that all commenters must agree to follow:
Absolutely no attacks on other commenters, on guest columnists or on authors of letters to the editor. Our print and online opinion pages are sacred marketplaces of ideas where diverse viewpoints are welcome without fear of retribution. You may constructively critique the ideas and opinions of others, but name-calling, stereotyping and similar attacks are strictly prohibited.
Leeway will be given for criticism of elected officials and other public figures, but civility is essential. If you focus your criticism on ideas, opinions and viewpoints, you will be less likely to run afoul of our commenting rules.
Keep comments focused on the article or commentary in question. Don’t use an article about the Frankfort City Commission, for example, to rant about national politics.
Hyperpartisanship that suggests anyone on the other side of an issue or anyone in a particular particular party is evil is not welcome. If you believe that all Democrats are socialists intent on destroying America or that all Republicans are racists, there are lots of places on the internet for you to espouse those views. State-Journal.com is not one.
No sophomoric banter. This isn’t a third-grade classroom but rather a place for serious consumers of news to offer their reactions and opinions on news stories and published commentary.
No consumer complaints about individual businesses. If you’ve had a bad experience with a private business or organization, contact the Better Business Bureau or the government agency that regulates that business. If you believe the actions of a private business are newsworthy, contact us at news@state-journal.com and we will consider whether news coverage is merited.
Absolutely no jokes or comments about a person’s physical appearance.
No promotion of commercial goods or services. Our outstanding staff of marketing consultants stands ready to help businesses with effective advertising solutions.
If you state facts that have not been previously reported by The State Journal, be sure to include the source of your information.
No attacks on State Journal staff members or contributing writers. We welcome questions about, and criticism of, our news stories and commentary but not of the writers who work tirelessly to keep their community informed. Corrections of inaccurate information in news stories should be sent to news@state-journal.com rather than posted in the comments section.