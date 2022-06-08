The City of Frankfort will host an African American Historic Context Public Presentation in the Paul Sawyier Public Library’s River Room at 5 p.m. on Thursday, June 16.

The city received a certified local government grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council to develop a historic context report relating to its African American history and heritage, according to Vicki Birenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer.

The report included a reconnaissance survey of buildings, sites, objects, potential districts and cultural landscapes — essentially the man-made built environment — associated with that history, she said.

AA Historic Context

“The purpose is to assist with telling a more complete story of the significance of things in our midst and to help with the planning for their long-term preservation,” Birenberg told The State Journal, adding that this may include new designations to the National Register of Historic Places.

“It may also lead to updates to existing National Register nominations to include a more complete history, which helps to address the equity issues in past efforts to recognize the significance of the things that make up what we know to be Frankfort.”

Rep. Derrick Graham, D-Frankfort, and City Commissioner Katrisha Waldridge will give opening remarks at the event. Nashville-based consultants Carolyn Brackett of Cultural Heritage Works and Robbie Jones of Richard Grubb & Associates will then present the findings of their research and recommendations for its use.

In conjunction with Heritage Week, the city hosted a virtual event to discuss the project when it was still underway a few weeks ago.

“This is the final in-person event before the final publication is delivered,” Birenberg noted.

When publication is complete, the city will provide access to it via its website.

The event is funded in part with federal funds from the National Park Service, U.S. Dept. of Interior and administered by the Kentucky Heritage Council.

I am very, very excited about this project, and we hope we will have a great turn out at the library,” she added.

