Editor’s note: This is the ninth in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council.
Building a new society
While the early 20th century brought new employment opportunities for African Americans, there were also new challenges — especially in Kentucky’s well-known bourbon industry.
A 1915 L&N Industrial Freight Shippers Directory indicates that Franklin County was home to eight distilleries at the time. However, the passage of the 18th Amendment to the Constitution four years later would drastically decrease that number.
Prohibition started with the words, “After one year from the ratification of this article the manufacture, sale, or transportation of intoxicating liquors within, the importation thereof into, or the exportation thereof from the United States and all territory subject to the jurisdiction thereof for beverage purposes is hereby prohibited.”
George T. Stagg Distillery, which is now Buffalo Trace, was one of only a few that received approval to continue production for doctors who prescribed alcohol as medicine. An article in a 1930 edition of the Louisville Sunday Herald stated that Stagg was “the only distillery in the Bluegrass manufacturing whisky and the only one in the state making the old-fashioned small tub sour mash whisky.”
The onset of prohibition resulted in job loss for many Blacks in the bourbon business. For example, employment numbers at George T. Stagg Distillery plummeted from 500 in 1919 to a mere 50 in 1924. When the 18th Amendment was repealed in 1933, the distillery was once again prosperous, although for a time during World War II it transitioned to producing industrial alcohol.
Jimmy Johnson Sr. started working at the distillery in 1912 and would go on to become the first African American warehouse foreman in Kentucky, recalled his son, Jimmy Johnson Jr., in an oral history interview. In 1936 he would join his father at George T. Stagg Distillery where he rose to be the first Black warehouse supervisor in the state.
In the interview Jimmy Johnson Jr. said a number of African Americans were employed at the distillery during his tenure and stated that management would not tolerate racism. In some instances, workers were dismissed if they refused to work with or take orders from African Americans.
In the latter part of the 19th century, central Kentucky was becoming known for its breeding, raising and racing of thoroughbred horses. Churchill Downs hosted the first Kentucky Derby in 1875 and wealthy horse breeders migrated to the Bluegrass region, which came to be known as horse country, after states throughout the nation began outlawing bookmaking on horseracing.
Local African American men were employed in the horse industry at the time — including two who would go down in history.
Eli Jordan, who was born into slavery and was employed to look after the horses of people staying at a Lexington inn, proved himself in the industry when his horses began winning races.
In 1878, he became trainer and supervisor at Fleetwood Farm, which was located approximately two miles southwest of Frankfort on the north side of U.S. 60, what was then known as the Louisville Turnpike. The farm was owned by John Wesley (J.W.) Hunt Reynolds, who suddenly died two years after Jordan came aboard.
Following his death, Jordan helped Reynolds’ widow, Meta Reynolds, manage the stable, which included three stable hands, a trainer and five jockeys. Jordan oversaw the training of numerous winning thoroughbreds including Falsetto, who won four races, placed second in the Kentucky Derby and was named Horse of the Year in 1879.
He also had a knack for training young jockeys.
Isaac Burns Murphy was born in Frankfort in 1861. His mother was employed as a laundrywoman and his father, who would later die in a Confederate POW camp, was a bricklayer.
Jordan reportedly discovered Murphy at a racing stable in Lexington. He rode in his first competition at 14 in 1875 — the year of the first Kentucky Derby and went on to win the derby three of the 11 times he entered, with Buchanan in 1884, Riley in 1890 and Kingman in 1891.
Murphy, who referred to Jordan as “the old man,” died of pneumonia at age 34 and was originally buried in an unmarked grave in a Lexington African cemetery before his remains were moved to the Kentucky Horse Park. He won about 44% of his races, became the first jockey inducted into the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in 1955 and is considered to be one of the greatest American jockeys of all-time.
Jordan also trained Shelby “Pike” Barnes, a jockey from Beaver Dam, whose 206 victories in 1888 earned him honors as the first rider to notch more than 200 wins in a year. He followed it up with 170 firsts the following year. He won the 1890 Belmont Stakes aboard Burlington.
“Out at Garfield Park race track, there is an old colored man named Eli Jordan. He is the trainer of the Fleetwood stables … He is known to every owner and jockey of prominence in America,” one newspaper description stated.
Jordan passed away in 1908.
Frank X. Walker, a current Kentucky poet, wrote “I Dedicate This Ride,” a collection that was adapted into a play, about the life of Murphy. The poems are written from Murphy’s perspective as well as his mother, father, wife, and Jordan.
Parts one through eight can be found at https://www.state-journal.com/news/african-americans-very-literally-built-this-town/article_6249e51a-2469-11ed-b871-bba4a4457df5.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/frankfort-is-only-union-capital-that-fell-to-the-confederacy/article_9815afe2-3f41-11ed-9330-f74fe05b7e5b.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/challenges-abound-for-local-blacks-following-civil-war/article_62d9e498-5aa2-11ed-9ff5-9fc928373a6a.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/ku-klux-klans-attack-on-mail-carrier-suspended-postal-service-in-frankfort/article_dcbca284-ad66-11ed-8332-a373de02e1b1.html and https://www.state-journal.com/education/education-of-local-blacks-took-center-stage-after-civil-war/article_2a868076-bdc9-11ed-b1cf-73a98c1cb677.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/separate-coach-law-signals-jim-crows-arrival-in-frankfort/article_ee5506aa-d541-11ed-a7ef-375d0b46b6b8.html and https://www.state-journal.com/education/decades-before-rosa-parks-was-frankforts-carrie-conley/article_c0c4fb10-0ad8-11ee-bf83-834414878384.html and https://www.state-journal.com/news/lifting-as-we-climb-local-black-women-became-active-in-1900s-society/article_6e9c5814-1c09-11ee-85bc-db2dcac94d33.html
