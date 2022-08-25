Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of in-depth stories based on the findings of the City of Frankfort’s African American Historic Context Report, which was funded in part by the city and a grant from the Kentucky Heritage Council.
Founding to war
Kentucky became the 15th state admitted to the Union and the first state west of Appalachian Mountains on June 1, 1792. Several towns were considered when it came time to name the state capital and businessman Andrew Holmes led the local effort. Frankfort was approved by the General Assembly on Dec. 8, 1792.
Historical records indicate, “No other Kentucky location came close to matching Frankfort’s offer of a minimum of 38 town lots, a substantial quantity of building materials, $3,000 in specie and the use of the ‘house and tenement lately occupied by General [James] Wilkinson.”
Work on the Capitol building began the following year though the first two burned and the third — now considered the Old Capitol — was completed in 1830.
“Although documentation is scarce, it is believed that enslaved and free Blacks worked to construct the first three Capitol buildings,” the report states.
Harry Mordecai, an African American bricklayer and plasterer, helped build the third Capitol as well as Liberty Hall. Mordecai was also one of many workers responsible for the elaborate plasterwork in the Old Capitol.
One of the main takeaways from the report for Vicki Birenberg, the city’s historic preservation officer, is the number of Blacks who helped construct our town.
“Much of our most architecturally and historically significant buildings — those with which our identity is strongly aligned with [and] are iconic to Frankfort — would not be here without the contributions of African Americans,” she told The State Journal. “They very literally built this town.”
At the time, Kentucky was a slave-holding state as mandated in the state constitution which said, “The Legislature shall have no power to pass laws for the emancipation of slaves without the consent of their owners or without paying their owners, previous to emancipation, a full equivalent in money for the slaves so emancipated; they shall have no power to prevent emigrants to this state from bringing with them such persons as are deemed slaves by the laws of any one of the United States, so long as any person of the same age or description shall be in continued slavery by the laws of this state.”
However, a law passed in 1794 — the same year that Franklin County was formed from parts of surrounding counties — provided the right of emancipation through a will or legal document approved in county court with two witnesses. Four years later another act required every emancipated person to have a certificate of freedom from the county court with the county seal affixed. The certificate cost 5 shillings and was to be paid for by the emancipator.
Isaac Shelby, who was the first Kentucky governor and served 1792-1796, was known to have enslaved Blacks. In fact, according to the report, he sold some African Americans and left others to his children in his will.
Recorded Census numbers show that in 1800 Kentucky had a population of 220,955 — 83% of which were white, 16.9% who were enslaved and 0.3% who were free Blacks.
By comparison, Frankfort, which was then considered the second largest city in the state behind Lexington, had a population of 628, including 363 white residents, 260 enslaved Blacks and five free Blacks.
By 1860, the state’s population reached 1.15 million. Of that figure, 79.56% were white, 19.5% were enslaved and 4.52% were free Blacks.
Over those 60 years, the city’s population increased to 3,702 and included 2,420 whites, 1,024 enslaved Blacks and 258 free Blacks.
The report notes that the majority of the enslaved were located in the bluegrass region of central Kentucky and worked on farms. The state was a major tobacco producer and also raised corn, oats, wheat, hemp and other crops.
Franklin County was one of several in the area that prospered on the back of the bourbon industry.
“As Frankfort’s white citizens prospered, enslaved persons were assigned to care for their households — cleaning, cooking, gardening, groundskeeping and other domestic duties — or in skilled labor such as building construction,” the report states.
It was during this time that a neighborhood soon to be known as Crawfish Bottom or Craw was developed near the Kentucky River on low-lying, flood-prone land. Though some enslaved people took up residence in houses or multi-purpose service buildings behind their enslavers’ homes, many lived in rented cabins or boarding houses.
“Due to the poor quality of the boarding houses and cabins, urban enclaves such as Crawfish Bottom were often referred to as shanty towns or slums,” the report adds.
As the city grew, transportation routes were constructed, government was established and businesses and schools opened. Transportation at the time was via the Frankfort, Lexington and Versailles Road, ferry, steamboat and railroad. A local newspaper article in 1832 announced the railroad’s arrival by saying, “In a few days Frankfort and Lexington will be only one hour apart.”
With the addition of the railroad, manufacturing and shipping goods took off and numerous products, such as glass, shoes, axes, hoes, irons, wagons and lumber, were made in the city. Working class white and enslaved Black men were employed as carpenters, plasterers, masons, blacksmiths, coopers, painters, shoemakers and on the docks in shipping-related jobs. Enslaved Black men also worked in factories making hemp rope and bags — a job that white men refused to do.
Free and enslaved Black women took on jobs as housemaids, seamstresses, nurses and cooks. At a young age, enslaved children did household chores and worked in gardens, fields and factories.
African Americans were considered property, according to reports at the time. A newspaper advertisement placed by local attorney, Thomas Triplett, in 1834 described land and houses for sale and stated, “Negroes will be taken in payment of part or all — and for the land in Fleming, horses, mares, etc. will also be taken in payment.”
The 1830 Census indicates that Triplett had 15 enslaved Black people. However, it’s important to note that nine years later, his wife, Rebecca, donated land for the St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal Church.
The Anti-slave movement
Kentucky was a border state between the slave-holding states to the south and free states to the north and enslaved people only needed to reach the Ohio River to escape their bondage.
Yet aiding slaves to freedom usually resulted in a prison sentence in the Kentucky State Penitentiary, which was built in Frankfort in 1800. In fact, over a 20-year period between 1844-1864, 44 men and women of both races served time for “assisting slaves to run away.”
The bluegrass state was deeply divided on the issue of slavery and even free Blacks were subject to control by white men.
In 1842 under the guise of a census, all free Blacks were required to appear before Frankfort’s Board of Trustees to be interrogated. White people were allowed to speak on their behalf or against them and white men decided whether the African American residents could stay or be told to leave the city.
Anti-slavery efforts were underway in the early 1800s when the Kentucky Abolition Society was organized. In 1815 the group met in Franklin County and petitioned Congress to request land be laid off as an asylum for those who had been emancipated as well as financial support for freed Blacks. The petition was also presented to a Kentucky House of Representatives committee where it was rejected.
One of Frankfort’s leading couples, Sen. John and Margaretta Mason Brown, had a complicated relationship with slavery. Both free and enslaved men — including Mordecai — built their stately home known as Liberty Hall on Wilkinson Street.
In 1804 Margaretta Brown wrote that the family had no slaves, only hired servants. However, a later confession stated that she and her husband owned “as many slaves as were necessary for our personal accommodation.” Records indicate the couple had two enslaved men in 1806 and that number rose to 13 by 1830.
The Browns were active members of the Presbyterian Church on Wapping Street in Frankfort and it is believed that their religious beliefs eventually influenced their opinion of slavery. In 1836 John Brown joined a committee of nine men who addressed Presbyterians of Kentucky regarding slavery.
The statement starts, “We all admit that the system of slavery, which exists among us is not right. Why then do we assist in perpetuating it?”
The address goes on to add that slavery is a deprivation of the right of property, personal liberty and personal security and focuses on the practice’s cruelty.
“The law places the whip in the hands of the master and its use, provided he avoid destroying life, is limited only by his own pleasure,” it notes, adding that the only way to overcome the brutality of slavery is by legally releasing Blacks from bondage.
That same year John Brown heeded the advice by filing deeds for the release of four of his slaves — Miles and Hannah Stepney and the couple’s oldest children, Rose and Joseph — and prepared deeds for the manumission of four other of the Stepney children when they turned 25.
Despite John Brown’s actions to free his slaves, two of his sons, Mason and Orlando, became enslavers.
Orlando Brown, who was taxed for seven slaves in 1833 and built a home next to Liberty Hall on Wilkinson Street, continued the practice until it was outlawed with the 13th Amendment in 1865. Throughout the Civil War, Orlando Brown, a staunch proponent of slavery, kept 20 enslaved people in three houses on his property.
Mason Brown, a wealthy lawyer who inherited Liberty Hall, had 51 slaves in four houses on his property as well as on a plantation in Owen County. Both Orlando and Mason Brown supported the Union during the war even though they still kept slaves in bondage.
The establishment of African American churches
After decades of worshiping in the same buildings as whites — although they were seated separately in the back or gallery — two independent churches for Blacks were formed in Frankfort near the start of the 19th century with John Ward and Ziah Black leading the movement.
For more than 10 years, the congregation did not have the funding necessary to build a church and it remains unclear as to how the money was raised for the church, which was constructed at 132 E. Clinton St. across from the state penitentiary.
What is known is that Rebecca Anderson Triplett, who was the wife of Thomas Triplett and often referred to as a “generous hearted white lady,” gave land to Benjamin Dunmore and Benjamin Hunley — two of the Black men she enslaved to establish what would in 1881 would eventually become the St. John’s African Methodist Episcopal (AME) Church.
American Colonization Society forms
While groups like the Kentucky Abolition Society advocated for emancipation — the idea of relocating freed Blacks to Liberia, an African country — began to grow and a national organization called the American Colonization Society was formed.
Kentuckian Henry Clay, an enslaver who eventually became president of the group, noted that the object of the society was the colonization of freed Blacks not slaves.
In 1827, at a meeting held at the Franklin County Courthouse due to the fact that the Old Capitol had burned four years earlier, the Kentucky General Assembly passed a resolution stating interest in establishing an asylum on the coast of Africa for free Blacks of the United States. The Kentucky Colonization Society was formed in Frankfort the following year and Margaretta Brown was one of the local donors to the organization.
The story of Emily Thomas Tubman, who grew up in the capital city under the legal protection of Clay, maintained a summer home at 300-316 Washington St. and is buried in the Frankfort Cemetery, sums up the sentiment at the time. She married Richard Tubman, a wealthy Georgia planter, and after his death in 1836 inherited his estate — which included 140 slaves. Her husband’s will noted that the enslaved people be freed, but Georgia law prevented freed Blacks from staying in the state.
When Emily Tubman wrote to Clay, he recommended colonization in Liberia. She, however, gave the slaves a choice — they could stay on the plantation where they would receive individual parcels to farm and be paid for their work or she would pay their way to Liberia. Historic records indicate that approximately 50% opted for the move and the other half remained on the plantation.
Over the years interest in the Kentucky Colonization Society waned, funds dwindled and requests for appropriations from both Congress and the General Assembly were rejected. Another issue that hindered the movement was the assumption that free and formerly enslaved people who were born in the U.S. would be willing to move to Africa — a place they had never been.
An 1844 campaign raised $5,000 for the purchase of a 40-square-mile plot of land in Liberia. Five years later the Kentucky group broke from the American Colonization Society.
However, according to records, the Kentucky contingent paid $16,645 to the American Colonization Society to relocate 347 Blacks to Africa over a five-year period starting in 1853. From 1833 to 1866 Kentucky transported a total of 675 African Americans to Liberia.
A revised state Constitution
The Constitutional Convention, of which Clay was elected president, met at the Old Capitol in Frankfort to address slavery on Oct. 1, 1849.
Ten days later the Committee on Slavery and General Provisions issued a report recommending that the General Assembly:
• Could not pass laws for emancipation without including compensation for enslavers or authorize emancipation without a provision for removal from the state.
• Could not prevent enslavers moving to Kentucky from bringing their enslaved persons.
• Could pass laws requiring “free Negroes and mulattoes” to leave the state and to imprison those who refuse to leave and require enslavers to not inflict injury on their enslaved persons.
• Enslaved persons could not be brought from a foreign country. (The Act Prohibiting Importation of Slaves had been a federal law since 1808.)
Although supporters of emancipation submitted a clause that would provide for gradual emancipation, the General Assembly responded that it did not have the power to interfere with a citizen’s property, referring to enslaved people.
Another provision included in the state’s bill of rights states, “The right of property is before and higher than any constitutional sanction and the right of the owner of a slave and its increase is the same and as inviolable as the right of the owner of any property whatever.”
The Constitution of 1850 was adopted and the General Assembly added additional provisions that required all those who were emancipated to be expelled from the state and forbade free Blacks from moving to Kentucky.
One historian noted that as hostilities between the North and South increased after 1850, sectional lines in Kentucky became more closely fixed and national questions such as the extension of slavery into U.S. territories and the right of secession attracted more attention.
“Because of the loyalty of the great majority of Kentuckians to the Union, slavery in Kentucky became so closely associated with these national questions that were rapidly dividing the Union into two hostile camps that it is exceedingly difficult, if not impossible, to treat them separately,” the historian said.
