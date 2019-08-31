Since opening earlier this summer, Frankfort’s after-hours shelter has been mostly been at capacity.
The shelter opened at the end of May, Frankfort-Franklin County Emergency Management Director Tommy Russell said. The emergency shelter, which is in an undisclosed location for security reasons, is open all day, every day of the year to those in need.
Russell presented the idea to the Franklin County Fiscal Court in April. He said recently that the average stay of a resident is around four days, depending on the person’s situation.
Several agencies from the city and the county have partnered to open the shelter, which was in the works for more than a year. A core group of organizations are Frankfort Regional Medical Center, Franklin County Women and Family Shelter, Access Soup Kitchen and Men’s Shelter, Resource Office for Social Ministries, The Simon House and The Sunshine Center, along with the Frankfort Housing Authority, the Frankfort-Franklin County Office of Emergency Management, Frankfort CARES, the Frankfort Police Department and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.
“We’ve only had four nights not at capacity,” Russell said.
The shelter opened to meet a need for shelters after business hours, as calls for emergency housing frequently come in to agencies during that time. Use of the emergency shelter is assessed on a case-by-case basis and agencies can refer persons in need to the shelter.
Russell said that as the need for the emergency sheltering grows, it’s possible that the endeavor will expand in the future with help from other agencies and civic groups.
To donate to the emergency shelter, send checks to ROSM at P.O. Box 302, Frankfort, KY 40602 and put “Emergency Shelter Program” in the memo line. For more information about the shelter, contact any of the previously mentioned shelters, the Office of Emergency Management or Frankfort CARES at 502-875-8600.