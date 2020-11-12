The Office of the Attorney General’s opinion on whether the city violated the Kentucky Open Meetings Act before its firing of former City Manager Keith Parker did not change in response to a complaint by City Commissioner-clect Kyle Thompson.
The AG’s office stood by its earlier assessment that the city commission “engaged in conduct prohibited under the Open Meetings Act” by holding a series of meetings regarding public business that collectively constituted a quorum, but did not violate the law due to “insufficient evidence of intent” to do so.
Thompson’s complaint largely mirrored one by The State Journal, though his suggestion for the city to remedy its potential violation was more drastic and he provided an extra piece of evidence — confirmed in an earlier State Journal report — to support the city’s potential coordination of Parker’s firing.
The State Journal’s complaint relied on Parker’s account of Commissioner Scott Tippett telling him that Mayor Bill May “had three votes” to fire Parker. Thompson’s complaint added a statement by Kentucky Capital Development Corp. (KCDC) President/CEO Terri Bradshaw that Tippett told her the same thing, and that May was trying to persuade Tippett to provide the fourth vote to fire Parker.
Tippett wouldn't comment on the matter, deferring to his past statement that what he “may or may not have said” was either opinion or anecdotal in nature.
Thompson also asked for Parker’s reinstatement as a remedy to the city’s alleged violation of the Open Meetings Act.
The AG’s Office was not convinced that Tippett’s alleged disclosure to Bradshaw proved any intent on the commission’s part.
“The fact that Mr. Tippett allegedly made the same statement to multiple people does not change the fact that there is no evidence that the board’s members intended to avoid the requirements of the Act,” Assistant Attorney General Marc Manley wrote in the opinion.
Open government advocate and retired Assistant Attorney General Amye Bensenhaver, who wrote open records and open meetings opinions for 25 years, said that the opinion troubled her.
“This begs the question: What is sufficient evidence of the participants’ purpose to avoid the open meetings law by engaging in serial less than quorum meetings,” Bensenhaver said. “Under this analysis, anything less than the participants’ admission of an illegal purpose is insufficient. This is certainly a green light to the new commission members to conduct the bulk of their public business outside of public meetings.”
Thompson, who filed the appeal before he was elected to the commission last week, called the opinion “disappointing.”
“While I'm not surprised by the Attorney General's decision ... I am disappointed,” Thompson said in an email to The State Journal. “I believe the City Commission intentionally reached a decision regarding the City Manager outside of a public hearing to guarantee the outcome of the vote, before it was even scheduled, due to potential backlash from the city population.”
Thompson said that he was “exploring” the option to appeal the AG’s decision to the Franklin County Circuit Court.
“While I have the right to appeal this decision to the Franklin Circuit Court, I am still exploring my rights to appeal at this time,” Thompson said. “... I also do not want to overburden the City of Frankfort with unnecessary litigation, as I am also about to take an oath to serve the City as a Commissioner myself.”
Bensenhaver indicated that an appeal to circuit court could be a positive thing for the future of transparency on the city commission.
“What an opportunity for the new commission to disenthrall itself from business as usual at City Hall,” Bensenhaver said. “While the possibility exists that the court would affirm the AG, there is an equally good chance that the court would clarify what kind of showing is required to prove a violation of KRS 61.810(2) and breathe some life into the provision (which the AG has elected to leave on life support).”
