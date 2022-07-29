Kentucky Commissioner of Agriculture Dr. Ryan Quarles is requesting help for Eastern Kentucky after torrential rains unleashed deadly flash flooding and mudslides Thursday.

“Our Eastern Kentucky neighbors are experiencing a devastating weather event and need our help,” Commissioner Quarles said. “Kentucky residents have a strong sense of community and whenever there is a need, there are always those willing to help. The Kentucky Department of Agriculture will help collect those much-needed supplies and get them to those who need them most. Please keep our Eastern Kentucky farm families and communities in your prayers.”

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription