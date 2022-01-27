The Paul Sawyier Public Library will be closed Saturday to implement upgrades to its library management software.

Beginning tomorrow evening at 5:30, all services will be taken down and made unavailable.  This includes the databases and ebook services. 

The upgrade will last through Saturday and service should be restored by noon on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In
Purchase a Subscription