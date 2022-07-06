Motorists who get lost in Frankfort’s maze of streets will soon have more direction. The city commission on Monday OK’d the acceptance of federal funding for its Downtown Wayfinding Project.
It has been more than seven years since the city was awarded a $300,000 Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant for the fabrication and installation of wayfinding signs that will allow local residents and visitors to easily navigate their way through town.
TAP is a reimbursement program administered by the Office of Local Programs in the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet’s Department of Rural and Municipal Aid.
“This has been a long time coming in the community and we’re extremely excited that this is going to finally happen,” City Manager Laura Hagg said. “We expect if you approve it tonight that probably within four to six months we should see some new signs up.”
Hagg noted that the signage implements a key part of the Downtown Master Plan.
The plan’s “family of signage” is expected to help accomplish a number of goals by making signage instantly recognizable to anyone trying to find their way in Frankfort, it creates and establishes a sense of place that visually communicates the unique personality of Frankfort and it offers the ability to add or change portions of signage at a later date as Frankfort grows and changes.
“You’ll see some new wayfinding come up as part of the TIGER grant project. That will come up sooner,” Hagg explained.
The signs, which will be erected in the Main Street area bordered by Wilkinson Boulevard, Capital Avenue, Mero, East Main and Second streets, will include points of interest such as landmarks, historic sites, shops, museums and city, county and state office buildings.
The wayfinding system includes directional signage for state and city routes, public parking signage, pedestrian signage, interpretative signage, directional signage and street identification signage which will be installed in right of ways owned by the city, county or state.
“It took a long time to get to this point but I think it’s great that we’re here,” added Commissioner Anna Marie Rosen.
Per the resolution, the city is required to match the TAP funds with a 20% match for the project, which computes to $75,000 if all TAP funds are used.
Project Manager Chuck Knowles said that an advertisement for bids was made public this week and the deadline for bid submissions is July 29.
“We anticipate awarding and gaining city commission approval of a contract by the end of August,” he explained.
Bus stop signage
City leaders also approved a request from Frankfort Transit for new bus stop signage.
In addition to bus stop identifiers, route maps and contact information, the new signs will also include braille.
The sole bidder for the project, Adcolor Inc., submitted a purchase price of $24,966 in March.
The city reached out to other potential bidders to inquire as to why they did not participate in the bid process. Some claimed they had too many other jobs, were too small to accommodate the workload or did not produce signs with the braille component.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet allowed Frankfort Transit to accept the lone bid because the bid specifications allowed for competition, but companies were unable to submit a bid for reasons outside of transit’s control.
Funding for the bus stop signage will come from the city’s transportation improvement account and will be reimbursed with fiscal year 2022 5339 grant funds provided through KYTC.
Where’s the infamous, revolutionary “Billionaire businesses , get a bourbon buzz, distilleries sign “ that point people out of town at ?
