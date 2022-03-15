In the latest TIGER Grant update, Project Manager Chuck Knowles said the contractor has indicated the alley next to the Southern Apartments will be closed beginning Monday.

This will allow crews to extend the storm drainage across the alley and to prepare the area for new sidewalk and entrance pavement. While the alley is closed, drivers entering and exiting the parking areas around the Southern Apartments may use the Steele Street access. Once the alley work is completed, an update will be sent.

The contractor will then proceed eastward along the north side of Second Street (yoga studio, parking lots and frame shop) installing storm drainage, curb and gutter, and sidewalk. 

At this same time, Frankfort Plant Board (FPB) electric crews will be installing conduit under the roadway, which will allow the overhead utilities to be buried later in the project. This work by the contractor and FPB is expected to take about three weeks.

Beginning Monday, the entire block between Steele Street and Shelby Street will be closed to through traffic. Local access to the businesses and parking lots will be maintained.

The contractor is planning to construct the roadway asphalt base on Second Street between Bridge and Shelby streets around mid-April.

