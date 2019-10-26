The Allman Brothers band became a mainstay of Southern blues and rock from 1969 on until today. Brothers Duane and Greg Allman, Dickie Betts, Berry Oakley and others made “Elizabeth Reed,” “Melissa,” “Blue Sky” and the live show favorite “Whipping Post” mainstays of a sweet blended guitar sound loved by so many all over the world.
Duane Allman died in a motorcycle accident in 1971 with Berry Oakley dying in another motorcycle accident a year later. Dickie Betts left the Allmans in the 1990s. Greg Allman remained as band leader until his death in 2017.
So comes a new band with the bloodline and initialsABB of their famous predecessor. The Allman Betts Band brings a group of seasoned musicians together who released their first album last March. “Down to the River” (recorded at Muscle Shoals Sound Studios) which immediately shot to No. 1 on the Billboard Rock Chart while sending them off on their first world tour which includes a Nov. 4 stop at Frankfort’s Grand Theatre.
Allman Betts is led by three sons of their famous predecessor band. Devon Allman on vocals and guitar is Greg Allman’s son. Duane Betts’ dad is Dickie Betts; Berry Oakley Jr.’s dad is Berry Oakley. All three have been playing music for 30 years though in many separate bands.
Devon Allman has played in the Royal Southern Brotherhood, then his own Devon Allman Project. Duane Betts has played in Backbone 69 and Whitestar. Berry Oakley, Jr. played in Bloodline with sons of Miles Davis and Robby Krieger (The Doors) and Joe Bonamassa.
Other members of Allman Betts include Johnny Stachela on guitar and vocals, John Ginty on keyboards, R. Scott Bryan on percussion and John Lum on drums.
At press time, very limited tickets remain for the show with prices ranging from $45 to $65. Contact the ticket office at 502-352-7469 to inquire about tickets or purchase online at www.grandtheatrefrankfort.org. Marie and Bill Cull are sponsoring the show.
The historic Grand Theatre reopened as a performance venue in the fall of 2009 after a $5 million restoration spearheaded by the non-profit organization Save the Grand Theatre Inc. The Grand opened in 1911 as a vaudeville house and later became a movie theater before it closed in 1966. With its resurrection, the Grand is a 428-seat performing and visual arts theatre featuring state-of-the-art facilities. The Grand also hosts social, educational and civic events.