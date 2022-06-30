July’s Story by Story event at the Paul Sawyier Public Library will feature Charlotte Blake Alston on July 14 at 6 p.m. in the River Room.

For more than 30 years, Alston has been committed to preserving and sharing stories from African and African American oral traditions. Her awards include the Circle of Excellence from the National Storytelling Network and the Zora Neale Hurston Award from the National Association of Black Storytellers — the Hurston award is the highest honor bestowed by NABS.

StoryByStory logo.jpg

For this program, Alston will select from the repertoire of stories and songs — traditional and contemporary — that have become the hallmark of her storytelling performances.

Story by Story is a monthly storytelling series featuring diverse tellers from around the country. Performances run 45-60 minutes, followed by an up to 30-minute discussion opportunity.

Story by Story is a storytelling series for adults, but mature teens are also welcome. An American Sign Language interpreter will be provided for all events.

Those attending are asked to register at https://bit.ly/psplStoryAlston for this in-person event. For more information, contact Diane Dehoney at diane@pspl.org.

The event is sponsored by Mary Hamilton and PSPL.

