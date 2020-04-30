Independent, optimistic, joyful and energetic.
That’s how Lowell Press describes his mother and Kentucky legend Lillian “Lil” Henken Press, who died at Overlake Hospital in Bellevue, Washington, due to complications from COVID-19 on Sunday.
She was 95 years old.
“When she believed in you, she believed in you, and she would offer reassuring words of encouragement and be your champion,” Lowell said. “The number one lesson she liked to teach was to persevere. Both she and my father believed in that strongly.”
In November, Lil moved to Bellevue, Washington, to be closer to her son and his family, including her two grandchildren, after her husband O. Leonard Press died last summer.
Lowell told The State Journal on Wednesday that before COVID-19 shut down all the nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Washington, he would see his mother nearly every day.
She would often leave her assisted living facility to attend family events and weekend dinners, Lowell added.
On March 18, all assisted living facilities in Washington closed to visitors. Lowell realized the severity of the situation and stopped in-person visits on March 12.
Prior to that, Lowell said he was screened for COVID-19 symptoms every time he visited beginning in the first week of March.
Lowell describes the evolution of his worry about the virus as gradual, but he doesn’t think his mother ever worried about it.
“From what I could tell she was more aggravated that she couldn’t do anything than she was worried about the virus — though she watched the news and was aware what was going on… I’m not sure she was ever very concerned that would get it,” Lowell said.
They communicated via telephone and sometimes through video chat. Unfortunately, that form of communication continued once Lil was diagnosed with COVID-19 on April 20. Even when she was hospitalized, Lowell was still not allowed to see his mother in-person.
“It was hard not being able to maintain a vigil by her side in the hospital — you want to be there holding their hand when they pass,” Lowell said. “... During her three days in the hospital, we had long video calls with her, which really helped make me feel I was at least somewhat with her, and I like to think she could hear my voice and it comforted her.”
Although his mother was in a coma, Lowell said he and his family still talked to her via video calls about her life and how although they couldn’t be with her in-person they were there for her.
“We let her know that we were close by, and also told her that her husband (who passed away last July) was close by as well,” Lowell said.
Lowell also played her a recording of opera singers Everett and Alicia McCorvey performing. They performed at Len’s memorial service last summer.
“She seemed to hear it, and I believe it gave her comfort,” Lowell said.
Lowell said although his mother was 95, he still expected he’d have more time with her.
“What I want people to know is that even though someone is old, even as old as my Mom, when they die of coronavirus they are still getting robbed of more time they would have had with their families, and their families are robbed of time they would have had with them,” Lowell said. “The extra year or two or five you would have had is a precious gift, and coronavirus is stealing that from many families.”
Lowell said it's important for everyone to continue to practice social distancing, good hand washing and more to keep this deadly virus from spreading, even when stores and restaurants start opening back up.
Lil is well-known in Kentucky for her work in mental health, politics and education.
Often called the “First Lady of KET,” Lil and Len are known for founding Kentucky Educational Television. Although that accomplishment is notable, Lowell wants his mother to be remembered for everything she accomplished on her own.
“I think she would bristle at that,” Lowell said, referencing the “First Lady” title. “Though she is referred to lovingly as ‘First Lady of KET,’ acknowledging her part in its creation, she accomplished just as much as my father on her own. Her career was one success after another. She was a woman who received a master’s degree in 1947. I don’t know how many women were getting masters back then, but it couldn’t have been a lot.”
Lil was born in Everett, Massachusetts, on Oct. 18, 1924. She earned a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s in communications from Boston University, an honorary degree from Centre College and an honorary doctorate from the University of Kentucky.
Lil met Len in graduate school. After earning their master’s together, they were married in 1947.
Lil started her career as a newspaper reporter in New England. After moving to Kentucky in 1952, Lil joined the staff at Lexington’s WVLK radio station, where she worked her way up from copywriter to program director. She worked at the radio station until 1960.
Three years after Lowell’s birth, Lil directed a nine-county survey of Kentucky’s mental health needs and resources then organized Kentucky’s first Regional Mental Health Board in 1964.
She served as executive assistant to Dale Farabee, state Mental Health Commissioner, from 1967 to 1975.
Len started working on launching KET in 1957, but the network didn’t go-live until 1968.
Lil’s long list of accomplishments continues — from 1979 until 1982 she was special assistant to the Appalachian Regional Commission Co-Chair, Al Smith, under President Jimmy Carter.
Her role as founding executive director of the Kentucky Governor’s Scholars Program in 1983 has impacted the lives of thousands of students, including Gov. Andy Beshear.
“She did something that changed my life,” Beshear said during a press conference on Tuesday. “She never knew and she certainly didn’t know me at the time. She organized and directed the Governor’s Scholars Program… Years after that, more than a decade after she made that happen, it’d be something that would change my life, that would change the course of how I felt about myself and how I interacted with others.”
Beshear became the first person who graduated from the Governor’s Scholars Program to become governor last November.
“I’m very proud of that,” Beshear said. “I know she was too, because I had the opportunity to talk to her after the election.”
Lil remained executive director of the program for 10 years.
Milton Reigelman, the first dean of the scholars program, described Lil as a genius.
“More than just founding it, she created a system that favored the Appalachian and rural counties that most needed it and positioned it so that it could remain insulated from future political ups-and-downs in Frankfort,” Reigelman said. “She was an absolute genius at those kinds of things. I don't know of a single faculty or staff person in GSP who wouldn't say the same thing.”
Lil went on to organize 28 governor’s schools into the National Conference of Governor’s Schools. She served as president from 1987 to 1992.
Lowell said the Governor’s Scholars Program was his mother’s proudest accomplishment.
“She worked tirelessly to build it — she did everything tirelessly,” Lowell said. “She cared deeply about the kids who went through the program. She was always telling me that this person or that person was a Governor’s Scholar, as proud of them as if they were her own kids.”
In 1994, Centre College named Lil as a trustee. She served in that position for 26 years.
As her son puts it, while most people are focused on retiring and improving their golf game at a certain point in their lives, Lil kept working.
In 2003, Lil became the founding president of the Women’s Network to increase the influence of women in the political process in Kentucky.
Lil’s life has led her to receive many awards and honors, including becoming a 2010 Kentucky Women Remembered Honoree.
Now, a portrait of Lil is hung alongside other historic women of Kentucky inside the state Capitol building.
Reflecting on his mother’s successful life as a journalist, humanitarian, wife and mother, Lowell said: “She stands on her own as an extremely accomplished citizen of Kentucky.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Use your real name. Anonymous commenting is not allowed. Only State Journal subscribers who are willing to identify themselves have commenting privileges. Posters caught using a fake name will have their commenting privileges revoked.
Keep it clean. Avoid obscene, juvenile, racist or sexist language.
No personal attacks. Share your own opinions rather than denigrate those with opposing views. Absolutely no name-calling.
No conspiracy theories. This is a forum for thoughtful discussion of issues in our community. There are plenty of places on the internet to peddle in conspiracy theories. This is not one.
No commerce. There's plenty of advertising space available on this site for those looking to sell products or services. Keep commercial messages out of the comments section.
Be proactive. Use the 'Report' link to let us know of posts that violate the rules in this section.
Share with us. If you have first-hand knowledge of facts related to a news story or an error in our coverage, email us at news@state-journal.com.